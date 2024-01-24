Grains mixed, Livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. was up 1.25 cents at $6.0250 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 1.50 cents at $4.4925 a bushel; Mar. oats lost 12 cents at $3.6550 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans gained 9.75 cents at $12.38 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle advanced 1.10 cents at $1.7535 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose 1.58 cents at $2.3195 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was up .08 cent at $.7280 a pound.

