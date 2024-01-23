Grains mixed, Livestock higher

Wheat for Mar. unchanged at $5.9650 a bushel; Mar. corn was up .75 cent at $4.4650 a bushel, Mar. oats…

Wheat for Mar. unchanged at $5.9650 a bushel; Mar. corn was up .75 cent at $4.4650 a bushel, Mar. oats was off 8.25 cents at $3.7025 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans gained 15.75 cents at $12.3950 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle rose .88 cent at $1.7565 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was up 1.18 cents at $2.31 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was up 2.38 cents at $.7370 a pound.

