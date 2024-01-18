Grains mixed and Livestock up

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. lost 14 cents at $5.7750 a bushel; Mar. corn was down 7.25 cents at $4.3975 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 9.25 cents at $3.6850 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans declined 4.25 cents at $12.0650 a bushel.

Beef and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up .014 cent at $1.7382 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle gained 2.75 cents at $2.3007 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was up 1.1 cents at $.7122 a pound.

