Grains loxer, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Mar. fell 7.75 cents at $5.96 a bushel; Mar. corn was down 10.75 cents at $4.47 a bushel, Mar. oats lost 14.75 cents at $3.6875 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans declined 25.50 cents at $12.0575 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was off .43 cent at $1.7132 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose .30 cent at $2.2657 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was down .70 cent at $.7190 a pound.

