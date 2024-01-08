Grains lower, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. lost 21.50 cents at $5.9525 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 8.50 cents at $4.5475 a bushel; Mar. oats was off 8.75 cents at $3.5575 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans lost 23.25 cents at $12.3375 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose .90 cent at $1.7275 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was off .25 cent at $2.2597 a pound; Feb. lean hogs declined .10 cent at $.7032 a pound.

