Grains lower, Livestock higher

Wheat for Mar. lost 12 cents at $6.0025 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 5.50 cents at $4.4625 a bushel, Mar.…

Wheat for Mar. lost 12 cents at $6.0025 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 5.50 cents at $4.4625 a bushel, Mar. oats was off .75 cent at $3.6375 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans declined 13.75 cents at $12.0925 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle rose .73 cents at $1.7845 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle gained 1.53 cents at $2.3970 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was up .62 cent at $.7492 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.