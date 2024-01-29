Grains lower and Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. fell 2 cents at $5.9225 a bushel; Mar. corn lost 6.25 cents at $4.3950 a bushel; Mar. oats was off .25 cent at $3.6350 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans dropped 16 cents at $11.9975 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was off .90 cent at $1.7770 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was up .10 cent at $2.3912 a pound; Feb. lean hogs rose .40 cent at $.7465 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.