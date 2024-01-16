Grains lower and Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. fell 12.75 cents at $5.8375 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 10.50 cents at $4.4175 a bushel; Mar. oats was down 20.75 cents at $3.6125 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans declined 9.75 cents at $12.2575 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up 1.20 cents at $1.7240 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose 2.62 cents at $2.2802 a pound; Feb. lean sogs was off 1.05 cents at $.7087 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.