Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Grains, Livestock mixed

Grains, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

January 17, 2024, 3:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wheat for Mar. gained .50 cent at $5.8250 a bushel; Mar. corn was down 1.25 cents at $4.4225 a bushel, Mar. oats rose 1 cents at $3.5350 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans fell 21.50 cents at $12.0575 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was off .02 cent at $1.7310 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose .27 cent at $2.2784 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was up .68 cent at $.7145 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up