Grains, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Mar. gained .50 cent at $5.8250 a bushel; Mar. corn was down 1.25 cents at $4.4225 a bushel, Mar. oats rose 1 cents at $3.5350 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans fell 21.50 cents at $12.0575 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was off .02 cent at $1.7310 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose .27 cent at $2.2784 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was up .68 cent at $.7145 a pound.

