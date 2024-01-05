Grains, Livestock mixed

s mk950 mkts Wheat for Mar. was up 2.50 cents at $6.16 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 5.75 cents…

Wheat for Mar. was up 2.50 cents at $6.16 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 5.75 cents at $4.6075 a bushel, Mar. oats fell 12 cents at $3.53 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans lost 12.25 cents at $12.4975 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was was off .55 cent at $1.7057 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell 1.55 cents at $2.2312 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was up .95 cent at $.70 a pound.

