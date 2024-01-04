Grains, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. was up 0.50 cent at $6.0125 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 5.25 cents at $4.6750 a bushel; Mar. oats fell 2.75 cents at $3.6825 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was off 2 cents at $12.70 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was off .55 cent at $1.7105 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was up .02 cent at $2.2552 a pound; Feb. lean hogs rose .75 cent at $.6655 a pound.

