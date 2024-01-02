Grains, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. lost 10.50 cents at $6.1550 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 9.50 cents at $4.6525 a bushel; Mar. oats rose 2.25 cents at $3.83 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell 33.75 cents at $12.6825 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up 2.25 cents at $1.7225 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose 2.63 cents at $2.2620 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was down 1.13 cents at $.6742 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.