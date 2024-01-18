Grains higher, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Mar. rose 3 cents at $5.8550 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 1.75 cents at $4.44 a bushel,…

Wheat for Mar. rose 3 cents at $5.8550 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 1.75 cents at $4.44 a bushel, Mar. oats advanced 13.25 cents at $3.6675 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans gained 7.75 cents at $12.1350 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was up 1.72 cents at $1.7482 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose 2.50 cents at $2.3092 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was off .35 cent at $.7110 a pound.

