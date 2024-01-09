Grains higher, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Mar. advanced 3.75 cents at $6.10 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 4.25 cents at $4.5924 a bushel,…

Wheat for Mar. advanced 3.75 cents at $6.10 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 4.25 cents at $4.5924 a bushel, Mar. oats rose 18.50 cents at $3.7950 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained 2 cents at $12.4150 a bushel.

Beef was mixedr and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was up .82 cent at $1.7077 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell .10 cent at $2.2377 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was up 1.27 cents at $.7187 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.