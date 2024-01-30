Grains higher, Livestock higher

Wheat for Mar. gained 12 cents at $6.0550 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 7.50 cents at $4.4775 a bushel,…

Wheat for Mar. gained 12 cents at $6.0550 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 7.50 cents at $4.4775 a bushel, Mar. oats rose 11.75 cents at $3.77 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans advanced 24.50 cents at $12.1875 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle rose .65 cent at $1.7802 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle gained 2.70 cents at $2.4132 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was up .58 cent at $.7585 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.