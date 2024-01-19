Grains higher and Livestock up

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. advanced 18.25 cents at $5.9575 a bushel; Mar. corn was rose 9.50 cents at $4.4925 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 6.50 cents at $3.75 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans gained 13.75 cents at $12.2025 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up .085 cent at $1.7467 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose .93 cent at $2.31 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was off .02 cent at $.7120 a pound.

