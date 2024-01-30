Grains higher and Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. gained 6 cents at $5.9825 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 4.75 cents at $4.4425 a bushel; Mar. oats advanced 7 cents at $3.7050 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans was up 4.50 cents at $12.0425 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was off .35 cent at $1.7735 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle rose 1.65 cents at $2.4077 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was up 1.12 cents at $.7577 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.