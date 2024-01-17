Grains and Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. rose 7.75 cents at $5.9150 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 5.25 cents at $4.47 a bushel; Mar. oats was down 2 cents at $3.5925 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans declined 15 cents at $12.1075 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up .02 cent at $1.7242 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle lost .70 cent at $2.2732 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was off .75 cent at $.7012 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.