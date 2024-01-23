Grains and Livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. was up 9.25 cents at $6.0125 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 3.25 cents at $4.4775 a bushel; Mar. oats rose 1.50 cents at $3.7750 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans gained 11.50 cents at $12.2825 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle advanced .60 cent at $1.7425 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose .77 cent at $2.3037 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was up 2.02 cents at $.7272 a pound.

