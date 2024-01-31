Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Good Times Restaurants: Fiscal…

Good Times Restaurants: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

January 31, 2024, 4:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $556,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

The Golden, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share.

The regional quick service restaurant chain posted revenue of $33.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GTIM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GTIM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up