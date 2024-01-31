Good Times Restaurants: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $556,000…

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $556,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

The Golden, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share.

The regional quick service restaurant chain posted revenue of $33.1 million in the period.

