Goldman: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.01 billion.

The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of $5.48 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.47 per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $28.46 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $11.32 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.71 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $8.52 billion, or $22.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $46.25 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.