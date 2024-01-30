Gluten-Free Buckwheat Recipes

If you’ve only noticed buckwheat in the context of pancakes, soba noodles or blini, then prepare to see it more…

If you’ve only noticed buckwheat in the context of pancakes, soba noodles or blini, then prepare to see it more often. Buckwheat was named a top food trend for 2024 by Whole Foods Market thanks to its health and environmental benefits.

Is Buckwheat Gluten Free?

Buckwheat belongs to a group of foods called pseudograins, which are botanically distinct from cereal grains but are generally categorized as grains since they are so similar nutritionally and culinarily. Other common pseudograins include quinoa and amaranth.

Despite its name, buckwheat is a cousin of rhubarb and not related to wheat, so it’s gluten free. Thus, buckwheat can be a healthy part of a gluten-free diet.

Is Buckwheat Healthy?

Yes. Buckwheat is a good source of fiber, zinc and phosphorous, an excellent source of magnesium, manganese and pantothenic acid, and has more copper, riboflavin and niacin than virtually any other whole grain. Replacing refined grains like all-purpose flour or white rice with whole-grain buckwheat flour or buckwheat groats (a fancy name for the seeds) is a delicious way to boost the nutrient density of your meals.

Researchers have found that replacing 40% of the corn starch in gluten-free breads with buckwheat ?our increases the “overall sensory quality” of the bread and provides higher levels of antioxidants, B vitamins, magnesium, phosphorus and potassium.

Buckwheat’s Environmental Advantage

It’s also an incredibly planet-friendly food. Buckwheat “is often grown without the need for synthetic fertilizers and pesticides, reducing the risk of water and soil pollution,” says Mala Ganiger, research and development specialist at Minn-Dak Growers Ltd. and the sole person working on buckwheat breeding in the United States. “Its ability to thrive in marginal soils makes it an excellent choice for areas where other crops might struggle.”

Thanks to these environmental advantages, buckwheat was named in the World Wildlife Foundation and Knorr’s Future 50 Foods report of 50 crops to eat more of to improve human and planetary health.

“Buckwheat flowers are attractive to pollinators, such as bees, which can contribute to the overall health of local ecosystems,” adds Ganiger. This is why buckwheat honey can be found at stores and farmers markets.

Additionally, Ganiger explains that “buckwheat typically requires less water than many other crops, making it a more water-efficient option,” which is an especially important characteristic in this time of water scarcity, drought and overall climate uncertainty. Furthermore, “its rapid growth and short maturation period make it an ideal choice for cover crops or rotations with tight planting schedules.”

Gluten-Free Buckwheat Recipes

This versatile grain is an ideal gluten-free staple for your kitchen pantry. Buckwheat can be cooked into porridge or milled into flour for use in noodles, pancake mix and more.

Buckwheat groats can be simmered until tender to make porridge. When soaked and then baked, they add crunch to granolas and salads. Toasted buckwheat groats are commonly referred to as kasha and have an earthy flavor.

“Buckwheat has wonderful old-timey charm and evokes memories of childhood for me, but it’s just as much at home on modern-day menus as it was on your grandparents’ table,” says Caroline Sluyter, program director of the Oldways Whole Grains Council.

Buckwheat groats stand out among the wide variety of whole-grain options. Unlike oblong grains of rice or wheat in shades of beige and brown, buckwheat groats are pyramidal in shape and can take on a greenish, grayish or purplish hue. Its flavor can be described as tangy and earthy, and it pairs well with other robust foods, such as beets, warm spices, dried fruit and nuts.

Buckwheat flour

“Buckwheat, a flower transformed into a flour, is dark and a little spicy,” writes Rose Wilde in her 2023 cookbook “Bread and Roses.”

Buckwheat flour has a slight nutty flavor. Use it in muffin, bread and pancake recipes. Up to ¼ of buckwheat flour can be substituted for regular and other types of flour for a variety of recipes.

Buckwheat groats

One of the best kept secrets is that buckwheat doesn’t need to be cooked with liquid. Buckwheat has the texture of an almond, and toasting buckwheat groats in a hot pan until golden brown makes for the most delightful salad topping or crouton replacement. For this reason, buckwheat also works wonderfully in granola.

Buckwheat granola

Replace half of the oats in your favorite granola recipe with buckwheat groats and make a buckwheat granola parfait with fruit and yogurt.

Buckwheat pancakes

For breakfast, start your morning with buckwheat pancakes topped with fresh banana slices.

Buckwheat noodles

For lunch, enjoy a soba noodle salad with carrots or tofu.

Savory buckwheat crepe

Make a buckwheat crepe filled with pesto, roasted vegetables and an egg.

Buckwheat-stuffed mushrooms

For dinner, stuff portobello mushroom caps with buckwheat and cheese and roast until tender.

Buckwheat salad topper

Toss salad greens with grilled chicken, your favorite cheese and dried fruit, and top with toasted buckwheat groats and a vinaigrette dressing.

Bottom Line

Buckwheat is a naturally gluten-free whole grain that is full of nutrients and is planet friendly. While it is not a true cereal grain botanically, it can be used like one in cooking and is a delicious alternative to couscous, bulgur wheat, rice and pasta.

Although roughly two-thirds of Americans have heard of buckwheat, the 2023 Whole Grain Consumer Insights Survey finds that only about 1 in 4 people report having tried it so far. As buckwheat continues to take off in the months and years ahead, this number is expected to grow.

The Whole Grains Council’s Stamped Products Database indicates that buckwheat is already appearing in a wide variety of product categories including: breads, cold cereals, cookies and bars, wraps and tortillas, waffles and pancakes, savory snacks, baking mixes, pasta and crackers.

