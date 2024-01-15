Live Radio
Global Education Communities: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

January 15, 2024, 5:25 PM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Global Education Communities Corp. (GECSF) on Monday reported net income of $2.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 4 cents.

The operator of business, technical and language colleges posted revenue of $16.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GECSF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GECSF

