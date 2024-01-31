Glaxo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTFORD, Britain (AP) — BRENTFORD, Britain (AP) — GSK plc (GSK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $434.7 million. The…

BRENTFORD, Britain (AP) — BRENTFORD, Britain (AP) — GSK plc (GSK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $434.7 million.

The Brentford, Britain-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were 72 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $10 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.79 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.13 billion, or $2.98 per share. Revenue was reported as $37.71 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GSK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GSK

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.