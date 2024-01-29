German American Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JASPER, Ind. (AP) — JASPER, Ind. (AP) — German American Bancorp Inc. (GABC) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $21.5…

JASPER, Ind. (AP) — JASPER, Ind. (AP) — German American Bancorp Inc. (GABC) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $21.5 million.

The Jasper, Indiana-based bank said it had earnings of 73 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The financial services holding company posted revenue of $82.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $61.2 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $85.9 million, or $2.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $250.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GABC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GABC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.