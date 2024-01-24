General Dynamics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — General Dynamics Corp. (GD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1 billion.…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — General Dynamics Corp. (GD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1 billion.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $3.64 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.66 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $11.67 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.54 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.32 billion, or $12.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $42.27 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.