Gatx: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Gatx Corp. (GATX) on Tuesday reported profit of $66 million in its fourth quarter.…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Gatx Corp. (GATX) on Tuesday reported profit of $66 million in its fourth quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.81 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.74 per share.

The equipment finance company posted revenue of $368.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $259.2 million, or $7.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.41 billion.

Gatx expects full-year earnings to be $7.30 to $7.70 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GATX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GATX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.