Fulton Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $64.3 million.…

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $64.3 million.

The bank, based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $397.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $275.9 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $284.3 million, or $1.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.1 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FULT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FULT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.