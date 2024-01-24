FS Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (AP) — MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (AP) — FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of…

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (AP) — MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (AP) — FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $9.8 million.

The bank, based in Mountlake Terrace, Washington, said it had earnings of $1.23 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $49.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $35.9 million, which also topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $36.1 million, or $4.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $143.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSBW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSBW

