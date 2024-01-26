BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria City 67, James Robinson 31
Altavista 83, Appomattox 65
Amelia County 80, Cumberland 68
Atlantic Shores Christian 79, Stone Bridge 33
Auburn 68, Grayson County 54
Benedictine 72, St. John Paul the Great 60
Blacksburg 62, Giles 42
Broadwater Academy 39, Portsmouth Christian 35
Broadway 34, William Monroe 31
Brunswick 52, Sussex Central 46
Brunswick Academy 91, Tidewater Academy 31
Buckingham County 63, Fork Union Prep 35
Carroll County 70, James River 33
Catholic 58, Steward School 32
Cave Spring 77, Christiansburg 68
Central – Wise 84, Lee High 46
Chancellor 65, James Monroe 61
Charlottesville 80, Albemarle 40
Christian Heritage Academy 44, King’s Christian 37
Churchland 48, I. C. Norcom High School 28
Colonial Heights 69, Hopewell 54
Cosby 58, Midlothian 45
Courtland 49, Culpeper 29
Deep Run 55, Douglas Freeman 53
E.C. Glass 66, Amherst County 49
East Rockingham 61, Turner Ashby 48
Eastern Mennonite 69, Rockbridge County 56
Eastern View 75, King George 34
Eastside 62, Rye Cove 59
Essex 51, Rappahannock 32
Frank Cox 55, Ocean Lakes 28
Franklin 58, Windsor 28
GW-Danville 61, Halifax County 50
Galax 54, Bland County 42
Gate City 52, John Battle 40
George Wythe 64, Fort Chiswell 44
Georgetown Prep, Md. 53, Episcopal 34
Grafton 73, New Kent 70
Graham 65, Richlands 50
Green Run 71, First Colonial 38
Gretna 79, Dan River 58
Hampton Roads 70, Summit Christian Academy 35
Hanover 70, Mechanicsville High School 63
Heritage (Lynchburg) 62, Liberty Christian 58
Honaker 54, Holston 13
Huguenot 65, Clover Hill 50
Kempsville 60, Princess Anne 45
Kettle Run 64, John Handley 55
King William 80, K&Q Central 35
King’s Fork High School 97, Indian River 50
Lafayette 62, York 59
Lake Braddock 61, West Springfield 56
Lake Taylor 92, Booker T. Washington 58
Lakeland 74, Hickory 54
Landstown 55, Bayside 41
Lebanon 67, Marion 65
Life Christian 55, Roanoke Catholic 51
Lloyd Bird 57, Manchester 54
Lord Botetourt 47, William Byrd 44
Louisa 69, Goochland 59
Luray 61, Mountain View High School 31
Madison County 57, Strasburg 50
Martinsville 57, Bassett 45
Matoaca 86, Meadowbrook 48
Maury 51, Granby 17
Middlesex 83, Mathews 46
Mills Godwin 62, Glen Allen 61
Mountain View 52, Colonial Forge 46
Narrows 60, Eastern Montgomery 29
Norfolk Christian School 55, TEACH Homeschool 27
Oak Hill Academy 83, Blue Ridge School 58
Oscar Smith 62, Nansemond River 51
Park View-Sterling 75, Loudoun County 64
Patrick Henry 46, Atlee 41
Patrick Henry 65, Chilhowie 60
Paul VI Catholic High School 68, Bishop O’Connell 52
Pipestem Christian, W.Va. 84, Auburn 39
Potomac 62, C.D. Hylton 55
Powhatan 63, Monacan 56
Prince Edward County 48, Randolph-Henry 47
Radford 50, Alleghany 48
Rappahannock County 86, Clarke County 73
Ridgeview Christian 61, Dayspring Christian Academy 55
Riverbend 66, North Stafford 65
Rock Ridge 43, Loudoun Valley 42
Rustburg 52, Jefferson Forest 50
SHABACH! Christian, Md. 49, Harrisonburg HomeSchool 46
Saint James, Md. 92, King Abdullah 65
Salem 57, Tallwood 55
Sherando 74, Millbrook 53
Smithfield 47, Poquoson 14
South Lakes 68, Chantilly 39
Spotswood 76, Harrisonburg 57
St. Christopher’s 62, Collegiate-Richmond 39
Staunton 74, Buffalo Gap 41
Stuarts Draft 52, Waynesboro 20
TJHS 56, J.R. Tucker 51
Thomas Dale 59, Dinwiddie 56
Thomas Walker 61, J.I. Burton 47
Tunstall 78, Magna Vista 34
Tuscarora 70, Broad Run 66
Twin Springs 65, Castlewood 47
Union 67, Abingdon 50
Varina 65, Henrico 50
Virginia 64, Tazewell 60
West Potomac 45, W.T. Woodson 39
Western Albemarle 69, Monticello 49
Western Branch 74, Deep Creek 57
Westfield 58, Oakton 42
Westmoreland County 69, Colonial Beach 41
Wilson Memorial 80, Riverheads 48
Woodgrove 54, John Champe 47
Woodstock Central 60, Page County 54
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
