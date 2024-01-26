BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Alexandria City 67, James Robinson 31 Altavista 83, Appomattox 65 Amelia County 80, Cumberland 68 Atlantic Shores…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria City 67, James Robinson 31

Altavista 83, Appomattox 65

Amelia County 80, Cumberland 68

Atlantic Shores Christian 79, Stone Bridge 33

Auburn 68, Grayson County 54

Benedictine 72, St. John Paul the Great 60

Blacksburg 62, Giles 42

Broadwater Academy 39, Portsmouth Christian 35

Broadway 34, William Monroe 31

Brunswick 52, Sussex Central 46

Brunswick Academy 91, Tidewater Academy 31

Buckingham County 63, Fork Union Prep 35

Carroll County 70, James River 33

Catholic 58, Steward School 32

Cave Spring 77, Christiansburg 68

Central – Wise 84, Lee High 46

Chancellor 65, James Monroe 61

Charlottesville 80, Albemarle 40

Christian Heritage Academy 44, King’s Christian 37

Churchland 48, I. C. Norcom High School 28

Colonial Heights 69, Hopewell 54

Cosby 58, Midlothian 45

Courtland 49, Culpeper 29

Deep Run 55, Douglas Freeman 53

E.C. Glass 66, Amherst County 49

East Rockingham 61, Turner Ashby 48

Eastern Mennonite 69, Rockbridge County 56

Eastern View 75, King George 34

Eastside 62, Rye Cove 59

Essex 51, Rappahannock 32

Frank Cox 55, Ocean Lakes 28

Franklin 58, Windsor 28

GW-Danville 61, Halifax County 50

Galax 54, Bland County 42

Gate City 52, John Battle 40

George Wythe 64, Fort Chiswell 44

Georgetown Prep, Md. 53, Episcopal 34

Grafton 73, New Kent 70

Graham 65, Richlands 50

Green Run 71, First Colonial 38

Gretna 79, Dan River 58

Hampton Roads 70, Summit Christian Academy 35

Hanover 70, Mechanicsville High School 63

Heritage (Lynchburg) 62, Liberty Christian 58

Honaker 54, Holston 13

Huguenot 65, Clover Hill 50

Kempsville 60, Princess Anne 45

Kettle Run 64, John Handley 55

King William 80, K&Q Central 35

King’s Fork High School 97, Indian River 50

Lafayette 62, York 59

Lake Braddock 61, West Springfield 56

Lake Taylor 92, Booker T. Washington 58

Lakeland 74, Hickory 54

Landstown 55, Bayside 41

Lebanon 67, Marion 65

Life Christian 55, Roanoke Catholic 51

Lloyd Bird 57, Manchester 54

Lord Botetourt 47, William Byrd 44

Louisa 69, Goochland 59

Luray 61, Mountain View High School 31

Madison County 57, Strasburg 50

Martinsville 57, Bassett 45

Matoaca 86, Meadowbrook 48

Maury 51, Granby 17

Middlesex 83, Mathews 46

Mills Godwin 62, Glen Allen 61

Mountain View 52, Colonial Forge 46

Narrows 60, Eastern Montgomery 29

Norfolk Christian School 55, TEACH Homeschool 27

Oak Hill Academy 83, Blue Ridge School 58

Oscar Smith 62, Nansemond River 51

Park View-Sterling 75, Loudoun County 64

Patrick Henry 46, Atlee 41

Patrick Henry 65, Chilhowie 60

Paul VI Catholic High School 68, Bishop O’Connell 52

Pipestem Christian, W.Va. 84, Auburn 39

Potomac 62, C.D. Hylton 55

Powhatan 63, Monacan 56

Prince Edward County 48, Randolph-Henry 47

Radford 50, Alleghany 48

Rappahannock County 86, Clarke County 73

Ridgeview Christian 61, Dayspring Christian Academy 55

Riverbend 66, North Stafford 65

Rock Ridge 43, Loudoun Valley 42

Rustburg 52, Jefferson Forest 50

SHABACH! Christian, Md. 49, Harrisonburg HomeSchool 46

Saint James, Md. 92, King Abdullah 65

Salem 57, Tallwood 55

Sherando 74, Millbrook 53

Smithfield 47, Poquoson 14

South Lakes 68, Chantilly 39

Spotswood 76, Harrisonburg 57

St. Christopher’s 62, Collegiate-Richmond 39

Staunton 74, Buffalo Gap 41

Stuarts Draft 52, Waynesboro 20

TJHS 56, J.R. Tucker 51

Thomas Dale 59, Dinwiddie 56

Thomas Walker 61, J.I. Burton 47

Tunstall 78, Magna Vista 34

Tuscarora 70, Broad Run 66

Twin Springs 65, Castlewood 47

Union 67, Abingdon 50

Varina 65, Henrico 50

Virginia 64, Tazewell 60

West Potomac 45, W.T. Woodson 39

Western Albemarle 69, Monticello 49

Western Branch 74, Deep Creek 57

Westfield 58, Oakton 42

Westmoreland County 69, Colonial Beach 41

Wilson Memorial 80, Riverheads 48

Woodgrove 54, John Champe 47

Woodstock Central 60, Page County 54

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

