GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appomattox 46, Dan River 25
Atlantic Shores Christian 35, Portsmouth Christian 30
Bassett 50, GW-Danville 47
Bayside 61, Tallwood 10
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 46, Amelia Academy 26
Brookville 41, Heritage (Lynchburg) 39
Catholic 98, Norfolk Academy 39
Cumberland 37, Nottoway 36
Deep Creek 76, Hickory 21
E.C. Glass 44, Rustburg 38
Glen Allen 41, Deep Run 29
Grace Christian 48, Ridgeview Christian 37
Grassfield 38, Oscar Smith 33
Green Run 62, Frank Cox 25
Greensville County 49, Franklin 15
Gretna 52, William Campbell 43
Hampton Christian 75, Greenbrier Christian 36
Henrico 63, Armstrong 46
Hermitage 43, J.R. Tucker 27
Highland Springs 94, Varina 18
I. C. Norcom High School 51, Booker T. Washington 33
Indian River 49, Western Branch 43
James River 51, Glenvar 11
Kellam 75, Kempsville 39
King’s Fork High School 77, Great Bridge 31
Lake Taylor 53, Granby 23
Liberty Christian 66, Jefferson Forest 50
Magna Vista 47, Northside 45
Mills Godwin 52, Douglas Freeman 36
Nansemond River 58, Lakeland 26
Prince Edward County 53, Central of Lunenburg 49
Princess Anne 79, Landstown 9
Salem 66, Cave Spring 23
St. Annes-Belfield 77, Collegiate-Richmond 35
Surry County 42, Southampton 36
Western Albemarle 64, Albemarle 27
Westover Christian 35, Timberlake Christian 30
Windsor 57, Sussex Central 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Broadway vs. Spotswood, ppd.
Crisfield, Md. vs. Nandua, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
