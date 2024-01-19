GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Appomattox 46, Dan River 25 Atlantic Shores Christian 35, Portsmouth Christian 30 Bassett 50, GW-Danville 47 Bayside…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appomattox 46, Dan River 25

Atlantic Shores Christian 35, Portsmouth Christian 30

Bassett 50, GW-Danville 47

Bayside 61, Tallwood 10

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 46, Amelia Academy 26

Brookville 41, Heritage (Lynchburg) 39

Catholic 98, Norfolk Academy 39

Cumberland 37, Nottoway 36

Deep Creek 76, Hickory 21

E.C. Glass 44, Rustburg 38

Glen Allen 41, Deep Run 29

Grace Christian 48, Ridgeview Christian 37

Grassfield 38, Oscar Smith 33

Green Run 62, Frank Cox 25

Greensville County 49, Franklin 15

Gretna 52, William Campbell 43

Hampton Christian 75, Greenbrier Christian 36

Henrico 63, Armstrong 46

Hermitage 43, J.R. Tucker 27

Highland Springs 94, Varina 18

I. C. Norcom High School 51, Booker T. Washington 33

Indian River 49, Western Branch 43

James River 51, Glenvar 11

Kellam 75, Kempsville 39

King’s Fork High School 77, Great Bridge 31

Lake Taylor 53, Granby 23

Liberty Christian 66, Jefferson Forest 50

Magna Vista 47, Northside 45

Mills Godwin 52, Douglas Freeman 36

Nansemond River 58, Lakeland 26

Prince Edward County 53, Central of Lunenburg 49

Princess Anne 79, Landstown 9

Salem 66, Cave Spring 23

St. Annes-Belfield 77, Collegiate-Richmond 35

Surry County 42, Southampton 36

Western Albemarle 64, Albemarle 27

Westover Christian 35, Timberlake Christian 30

Windsor 57, Sussex Central 27

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Broadway vs. Spotswood, ppd.

Crisfield, Md. vs. Nandua, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

