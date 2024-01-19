BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 65, Western Albemarle 49
Appomattox 55, Dan River 36
Atlantic Shores Christian 64, Portsmouth Christian 23
Atlee 76, Mechanicsville High School 37
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 54, Amelia Academy 31
Blue Ridge School 79, Oak Hill Academy 59
Booker T. Washington 57, I. C. Norcom High School 54
Bruton 54, Grafton 51
Carver 64, Middlesex 60
Catholic 58, Norfolk Academy 35
Clover Hill 66, Richmond HSA 51
Cosby 61, Powhatan 50
Deep Creek 99, Hickory 57
GW-Danville 77, Bassett 67
Glen Allen 52, Deep Run 50
Green Run 53, Frank Cox 37
Greensville County 64, Franklin 56
Henrico 74, Armstrong 70
Heritage 56, Brookville 41
Hermitage 65, J.R. Tucker 59
Hopewell 70, Prince George 31
Indian River 60, Western Branch 49
Jamestown 69, Poquoson 41
John Marshall 98, TJHS 30
Kempsville 55, Kellam 37
King’s Fork High School 71, Great Bridge 36
Lake Taylor 69, Granby 20
Landstown 67, Princess Anne 43
Lloyd Bird 68, Midlothian 36
Manchester 68, James River 57
Manor High School 81, Churchland 9
Martinsville 40, Mecklenburg County 38
Mills Godwin 56, Douglas Freeman 46
Monacan 66, Huguenot 53
Nansemond River 86, Lakeland 55
New Kent 72, Tabb 46
Nottoway 55, Cumberland 39
Oscar Smith 67, Grassfield 48
Peninsula Catholic 77, Walsingham Academy 24
Prince Edward County 56, Central of Lunenburg 37
Roanoke Catholic 70, North Cross 68
Rustburg 77, E.C. Glass 57
Salem 76, Ocean Lakes 27
St. Annes-Belfield 70, St. Christopher’s 62
StoneBridge School 31, Denbigh Baptist 25
Sussex Central 50, Windsor 32
Tallwood 53, Bayside 42
Timberlake Christian 56, Westover Christian 44
Tunstall 49, Halifax County 26
Veritas Classic Christian School 59, Guardian Christian 55
William Campbell 49, Gretna 46
William Campbell 53, Magna Vista 50
York 51, Warhill 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Crisfield, Md. vs. Nandua, ppd.
Lee High vs. Abingdon, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
