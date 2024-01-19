BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 65, Western Albemarle 49 Appomattox 55, Dan River 36 Atlantic Shores Christian 64, Portsmouth Christian 23…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 65, Western Albemarle 49

Appomattox 55, Dan River 36

Atlantic Shores Christian 64, Portsmouth Christian 23

Atlee 76, Mechanicsville High School 37

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 54, Amelia Academy 31

Blue Ridge School 79, Oak Hill Academy 59

Booker T. Washington 57, I. C. Norcom High School 54

Bruton 54, Grafton 51

Carver 64, Middlesex 60

Catholic 58, Norfolk Academy 35

Clover Hill 66, Richmond HSA 51

Cosby 61, Powhatan 50

Deep Creek 99, Hickory 57

GW-Danville 77, Bassett 67

Glen Allen 52, Deep Run 50

Green Run 53, Frank Cox 37

Greensville County 64, Franklin 56

Henrico 74, Armstrong 70

Heritage 56, Brookville 41

Hermitage 65, J.R. Tucker 59

Hopewell 70, Prince George 31

Indian River 60, Western Branch 49

Jamestown 69, Poquoson 41

John Marshall 98, TJHS 30

Kempsville 55, Kellam 37

King’s Fork High School 71, Great Bridge 36

Lake Taylor 69, Granby 20

Landstown 67, Princess Anne 43

Lloyd Bird 68, Midlothian 36

Manchester 68, James River 57

Manor High School 81, Churchland 9

Martinsville 40, Mecklenburg County 38

Mills Godwin 56, Douglas Freeman 46

Monacan 66, Huguenot 53

Nansemond River 86, Lakeland 55

New Kent 72, Tabb 46

Nottoway 55, Cumberland 39

Oscar Smith 67, Grassfield 48

Peninsula Catholic 77, Walsingham Academy 24

Prince Edward County 56, Central of Lunenburg 37

Roanoke Catholic 70, North Cross 68

Rustburg 77, E.C. Glass 57

Salem 76, Ocean Lakes 27

St. Annes-Belfield 70, St. Christopher’s 62

StoneBridge School 31, Denbigh Baptist 25

Sussex Central 50, Windsor 32

Tallwood 53, Bayside 42

Timberlake Christian 56, Westover Christian 44

Tunstall 49, Halifax County 26

Veritas Classic Christian School 59, Guardian Christian 55

William Campbell 49, Gretna 46

William Campbell 53, Magna Vista 50

York 51, Warhill 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Crisfield, Md. vs. Nandua, ppd.

Lee High vs. Abingdon, ppd.

