BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 77, Monticello 36
Amelia Academy 48, Tidewater Academy 44
Atlantic Shores Christian 82, Gateway Christian 27
Banner Christian 76, Fuqua School 9
Bayside 76, Cape Henry Collegiate 71
Booker T. Washington 66, Granby 57
Broadwater Academy 61, Holly Grove, Md. 43
Brooke Point 65, Riverbend 44
Buckingham County 80, Amelia County 68
Carmel 73, Williamsburg Christian Academy 36
Caroline 70, Culpeper 52
Cave Spring 57, Hidden Valley 44
Chancellor 60, King George 29
Charles City County High School 64, West Point 48
Christchurch 68, Norfolk Christian School 51
Christiansburg 65, Blacksburg 62
Cosby 55, Huguenot 30
Courtland 50, Eastern View 48
Dan River 71, Chatham 65
Deep Run 53, TJHS 38
Dematha, Md. 61, Bishop Ireton 55
Douglas Freeman 53, Glen Allen 51
E.C. Glass 53, Heritage (Lynchburg) 51
Eastern Montgomery 55, Highland-Monterey 17
Eastside 73, J.I. Burton 63
Edison 68, Annandale 51
Episcopal 58, Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 53
Evangel Christian 61, SPIRIT Home School 55
Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 53, Northern Virginia HomeSchool 42
Floyd County 64, Glenvar 58
Fluvanna 68, Goochland 30
Fort Chiswell 59, Bland County 47
Fort Defiance 97, Buffalo Gap 64
Freedom – Woodbridge 70, Gar-Field 56
Gate City 66, Union 63
Grafton 49, Smithfield 47
Grassfield 72, Hickory 52
Greenbrier Christian 61, Isle of Wight Academy 38
Hampton Christian 64, StoneBridge School 45
Hampton Roads 49, Walsingham Academy 46
Hanover 60, Atlee 54
Hayfield 57, Mount Vernon 35
Henrico 70, Highland Springs 58
Hermitage High School 69, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 25
James Monroe 86, Spotsylvania 37
Jefferson Forest 60, Amherst County 40
John Handley 65, Liberty-Bealeton 49
Kellam 53, Frank Cox 51
Kempsville 77, First Colonial 39
Kenston Forest 47, Brunswick Academy 42
King’s Fork High School 102, Lakeland 53
Lake Taylor 58, Manor High School 43
Lancaster 75, Westmoreland County 33
Landstown 53, Green Run 51, OT
Lloyd Bird 58, James River 53
Loudoun County 67, Broad Run 43
Loudoun Valley 59, Heritage 25
Luray 62, Rappahannock County 52
Madison County 49, Clarke County 38
Manchester 72, Clover Hill 57
Massaponax 77, Stafford 53
Matoaca 83, Prince George 36
Maury 52, I. C. Norcom High School 46
McEachern, Ga. 48, Paul VI Catholic High School 37
Meridian High School 51, Fauquier 41
Montverde Academy, Fla. 80, Oak Hill Academy 50
Narrows 71, Bath County 38
Nelson County 68, Gretna 51
New Kent 74, Lafayette 71
North Stafford 48, Mountain View 47
Northside 74, Lord Botetourt 59
Northumberland 53, Essex 28
Norview 78, Churchland 75
Orange County 75, Louisa 57
Oscar Smith 71, Indian River 62
Parry McCluer High School 84, Craig County 46
Patrick Henry 64, Mechanicsville High School 56
Patriot 63, Gainesville 38
Poquoson 62, Tabb 56
Potomac 69, Colgan 60
Potomac School 69, W.T. Woodson 40
Powhatan 62, Midlothian 60
Radford 55, James River 29
Regents 69, Ridgeview Christian 36
Rustburg 84, Liberty-Bedford 61
Salem 76, Pulaski County 42
Salem-Va. Beach 53, Princess Anne 41
Skyline 74, Sherando 56
Spotswood 83, Turner Ashby 26
St. Annes-Belfield 78, Woodberry Forest 60
St. Christopher’s 73, Trinity Episcopal 50
St. John the Baptist 52, Legacy Christian Academy 35
Staunton 83, Wilson Memorial 62
Strasburg 47, Page County 45
Tallwood 76, Ocean Lakes 46
Tandem Friends School 62, Quantico 49
Thomas Dale 60, Hopewell 58
Twin Springs 51, Thomas Walker 36
Varina 98, Armstrong 36
Veritas Collegiate Academy 84, Veritas Classic Christian School 31
Wakefield Country Day 59, Massanutten Military 32
Waynesboro 45, Riverheads 41
West Springfield 57, James Robinson 51
Western Albemarle 44, Charlottesville 41
Western Branch 76, Nansemond River 66
Westfield 55, James Madison 53
William Campbell 51, Appomattox 49
William Fleming 78, Franklin County 73
William Monroe 62, Rockbridge County 44
Woodgrove 83, Rock Ridge 81
York 67, Jamestown 63
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.