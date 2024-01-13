BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 77, Monticello 36 Amelia Academy 48, Tidewater Academy 44 Atlantic Shores Christian 82, Gateway Christian 27…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 77, Monticello 36

Amelia Academy 48, Tidewater Academy 44

Atlantic Shores Christian 82, Gateway Christian 27

Banner Christian 76, Fuqua School 9

Bayside 76, Cape Henry Collegiate 71

Booker T. Washington 66, Granby 57

Broadwater Academy 61, Holly Grove, Md. 43

Brooke Point 65, Riverbend 44

Buckingham County 80, Amelia County 68

Carmel 73, Williamsburg Christian Academy 36

Caroline 70, Culpeper 52

Cave Spring 57, Hidden Valley 44

Chancellor 60, King George 29

Charles City County High School 64, West Point 48

Christchurch 68, Norfolk Christian School 51

Christiansburg 65, Blacksburg 62

Cosby 55, Huguenot 30

Courtland 50, Eastern View 48

Dan River 71, Chatham 65

Deep Run 53, TJHS 38

Dematha, Md. 61, Bishop Ireton 55

Douglas Freeman 53, Glen Allen 51

E.C. Glass 53, Heritage (Lynchburg) 51

Eastern Montgomery 55, Highland-Monterey 17

Eastside 73, J.I. Burton 63

Edison 68, Annandale 51

Episcopal 58, Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 53

Evangel Christian 61, SPIRIT Home School 55

Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 53, Northern Virginia HomeSchool 42

Floyd County 64, Glenvar 58

Fluvanna 68, Goochland 30

Fort Chiswell 59, Bland County 47

Fort Defiance 97, Buffalo Gap 64

Freedom – Woodbridge 70, Gar-Field 56

Gate City 66, Union 63

Grafton 49, Smithfield 47

Grassfield 72, Hickory 52

Greenbrier Christian 61, Isle of Wight Academy 38

Hampton Christian 64, StoneBridge School 45

Hampton Roads 49, Walsingham Academy 46

Hanover 60, Atlee 54

Hayfield 57, Mount Vernon 35

Henrico 70, Highland Springs 58

Hermitage High School 69, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 25

James Monroe 86, Spotsylvania 37

Jefferson Forest 60, Amherst County 40

John Handley 65, Liberty-Bealeton 49

Kellam 53, Frank Cox 51

Kempsville 77, First Colonial 39

Kenston Forest 47, Brunswick Academy 42

King’s Fork High School 102, Lakeland 53

Lake Taylor 58, Manor High School 43

Lancaster 75, Westmoreland County 33

Landstown 53, Green Run 51, OT

Lloyd Bird 58, James River 53

Loudoun County 67, Broad Run 43

Loudoun Valley 59, Heritage 25

Luray 62, Rappahannock County 52

Madison County 49, Clarke County 38

Manchester 72, Clover Hill 57

Massaponax 77, Stafford 53

Matoaca 83, Prince George 36

Maury 52, I. C. Norcom High School 46

McEachern, Ga. 48, Paul VI Catholic High School 37

Meridian High School 51, Fauquier 41

Montverde Academy, Fla. 80, Oak Hill Academy 50

Narrows 71, Bath County 38

Nelson County 68, Gretna 51

New Kent 74, Lafayette 71

North Stafford 48, Mountain View 47

Northside 74, Lord Botetourt 59

Northumberland 53, Essex 28

Norview 78, Churchland 75

Orange County 75, Louisa 57

Oscar Smith 71, Indian River 62

Parry McCluer High School 84, Craig County 46

Patrick Henry 64, Mechanicsville High School 56

Patriot 63, Gainesville 38

Poquoson 62, Tabb 56

Potomac 69, Colgan 60

Potomac School 69, W.T. Woodson 40

Powhatan 62, Midlothian 60

Radford 55, James River 29

Regents 69, Ridgeview Christian 36

Rustburg 84, Liberty-Bedford 61

Salem 76, Pulaski County 42

Salem-Va. Beach 53, Princess Anne 41

Skyline 74, Sherando 56

Spotswood 83, Turner Ashby 26

St. Annes-Belfield 78, Woodberry Forest 60

St. Christopher’s 73, Trinity Episcopal 50

St. John the Baptist 52, Legacy Christian Academy 35

Staunton 83, Wilson Memorial 62

Strasburg 47, Page County 45

Tallwood 76, Ocean Lakes 46

Tandem Friends School 62, Quantico 49

Thomas Dale 60, Hopewell 58

Twin Springs 51, Thomas Walker 36

Varina 98, Armstrong 36

Veritas Collegiate Academy 84, Veritas Classic Christian School 31

Wakefield Country Day 59, Massanutten Military 32

Waynesboro 45, Riverheads 41

West Springfield 57, James Robinson 51

Western Albemarle 44, Charlottesville 41

Western Branch 76, Nansemond River 66

Westfield 55, James Madison 53

William Campbell 51, Appomattox 49

William Fleming 78, Franklin County 73

William Monroe 62, Rockbridge County 44

Woodgrove 83, Rock Ridge 81

York 67, Jamestown 63

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.