Franklin Covey: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Franklin Covey Co. (FC) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $4.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Salt Lake City-based company said it had profit of 36 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The corporate training and consultanting company posted revenue of $68.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $65.9 million.

