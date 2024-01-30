Fortune Brands Innovations: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (FBIN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $81.3…

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (FBIN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $81.3 million.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 95 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The maker of products for the home, like faucets, cabinets, windows and doors posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.18 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $404.5 million, or $3.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.63 billion.

