Fortive: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Fortive Corp. (FTV) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $265.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Everett, Washington-based company said it had profit of 75 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 98 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The industrial conglomerate posted revenue of $1.58 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.57 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $865.8 million, or $2.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.07 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Fortive expects its per-share earnings to range from 77 cents to 80 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.5 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Fortive expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.73 to $3.85 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.4 billion to $6.5 billion.

