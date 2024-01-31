Flex: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Flex Ltd. (FLEX) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $197 million. The…

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Flex Ltd. (FLEX) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $197 million.

The Singapore-based company said it had profit of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 71 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The electronics designer and manufacturer posted revenue of $7.1 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.73 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Flex expects its per-share earnings to range from 50 cents to 60 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $5.8 billion to $6.4 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Flex expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.47 to $2.57 per share, with revenue ranging from $27.7 billion to $28.3 billion.

