First Savings Financial: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG) on Tuesday reported profit of $920,000…

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG) on Tuesday reported profit of $920,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

The Jeffersonville, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $31.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $16.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSFG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSFG

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.