First Mid Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MATTOON, Ill. (AP) — MATTOON, Ill. (AP) — First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $18.1 million.

The Mattoon, Illinois-based bank said it had earnings of 76 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 94 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $111.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $79.2 million, also topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $68.9 million, or $3.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $280.2 million.

