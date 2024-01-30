First Interstate BancSystem: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $61.5…

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $61.5 million.

The Billings, Montana-based bank said it had earnings of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 67 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported profit of $257.5 million, or $2.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.03 billion.

