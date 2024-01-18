First Horizon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $183 million.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based bank said it had earnings of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $1.27 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $800 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $784.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $897 million, or $1.54 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.47 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FHN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FHN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.