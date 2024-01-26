First Hawaiian: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $47.5 million. The Honolulu-based…

The Honolulu-based bank said it had earnings of 37 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $299.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $210.1 million, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $201.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $235 million, or $1.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $836.9 million.

