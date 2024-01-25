First Foundation: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.5 million. The bank,…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.5 million.

The bank, based in Dallas, said it had earnings of 5 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The wealth manager and commercial bank posted revenue of $160.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $56.4 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $62 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $199.1 million, or $3.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $251.7 million.

