First Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — RENTON, Wash. (AP) — First Financial Northwest Inc. (FFNW) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.2 million.

The bank, based in Renton, Washington, said it had earnings of 13 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $20.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $9.9 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.3 million, or 69 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $43.3 million.

