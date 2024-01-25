First Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — ABILENE, Texas (AP) — First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) on Thursday reported net income of $46…

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — ABILENE, Texas (AP) — First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) on Thursday reported net income of $46 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Abilene, Texas, said it had earnings of 32 cents per share.

The commercial banker operating mostly in Texas posted revenue of $164.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $122.1 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $199 million, or $1.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $503.4 million.

