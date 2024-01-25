First Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) on Thursday reported net income of $56.7 million in its…

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) on Thursday reported net income of $56.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Cincinnati-based bank said it had earnings of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 62 cents per share.

The holding company for First Financial Bank posted revenue of $285.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $202.4 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $255.9 million, or $2.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $846.5 million.

