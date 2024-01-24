First Community: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — First Community Corp. (FCCO) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $3.3 million.…

The bank, based in Lexington, South Carolina, said it had earnings of 43 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The holding company for First Community Bank posted revenue of $23.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.2 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $11.8 million, or $1.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $59.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCCO

