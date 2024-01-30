First Commonwealth Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — First Commonwealth Financial Corp. (FCF) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — First Commonwealth Financial Corp. (FCF) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $44.8 million.

The bank, based in Indiana, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 44 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $168.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $120 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $123.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $157.1 million, or $1.54 per share. Revenue was reported as $482.3 million.

