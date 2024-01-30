First Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CORYDON, Ind. (AP) — CORYDON, Ind. (AP) — First Capital Inc. (FCAP) on Tuesday reported profit of $3.1 million in…

CORYDON, Ind. (AP) — CORYDON, Ind. (AP) — First Capital Inc. (FCAP) on Tuesday reported profit of $3.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Corydon, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 93 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $13.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $10.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $12.8 million, or $3.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $42.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCAP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCAP

