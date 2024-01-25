First Business Financial Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — First Business Financial Services Inc. (FBIZ) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income…

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — First Business Financial Services Inc. (FBIZ) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $9.8 million.

The bank, based in Madison, Wisconsin, said it had earnings of $1.15 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The bank holding company for First Business Bank and First Business Bank-Milwaukee posted revenue of $61.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $36.6 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $37 million, or $4.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $143.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

